New parking restrictions near Glenrothes fast food outlet

Councillors have agreed to implement new parking restrictions at a busy spot in Glenrothes.

Double yellow lines are to be extended along Bankhead Park in Glenrothes, near the new McDonald’s, after concerns were raised over parking.

The decision was taken by Glenrothes area committee on Wednesday, despite two objections.

Complaints concerned a lack of parking facilities for commuters, and no park and ride in Glenrothes.

But Councillor Altany Craik backed the move.

He said: “I have no problem putting these objections aside and implementing double yellow lines.

“Cars shouldn’t be parked within 10 feet of a junction anyway, and we shouldn’t have to be telling people that.”

