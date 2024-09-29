Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Home of Golf in St Andrews is set to pay tribute to one of the sport’s legends with the unveiling of a statue to Old Tom Morris.

A short ceremony takes place on Wednesday, October 2 at 3:00pm when the statue will become a permanent fixture on the Bow Butts overlooking the R&A Clubhouse, the 18th hole of the Old Course and Old Tom’s golf shop.

The statue, which will be unveiled by Mrs Sheila Walker, the great great granddaughter of Old Tom, was designed by the distinguished sculptor, David Annand.

It has been mounted on a bronze plinth in an elegant stone setting with a path of Caithness slabs leading to it - and the team behind it hope it will become a focal point for the hundreds of thousands of visitors to the town every year.

The statue of Old Tom Morris prior to bronze casting (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

Morris is considered one of the greatest legends in the world of golf. A four-times Open Champion, he also designed or remodeled 75 golf courses across the UK, including the Open Championship courses of Prestwick, the Old Course St Andrews, Muirfield, Royal Portrush and Carnoustie. He was a very proud St Andrean, a conscientious and caring Elder at the Town Kirk, and is now, fittingly, at rest in the Cathedral Cemetery.

Ronald Sanford, who chairs the Tom Morris Statue Project said: “This is now the opportunity for golfers from all parts of the world to be a part of this long awaited, historic tribute to the Grand Old Man of Golf to whom we all owe so much today.

“This global initiative welcoming donations is very much in tune with the collective response in 1909 when townsfolk and people much further afield, raised the sum of £600 to fund a statue of Tom Morris to be erected in the town or near his beloved Links.

"It is unclear why, as reported in The Citizen in 1910, this statue became the medallion on the west edifice of the R&A below the clock. This is our chance to deliver on that 100-year ambition of a statue to the legendary Tom Morris.”

A fundraising appeal launched this year has already netted over £30,000 in donations.