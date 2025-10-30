A husband and wife from Fife will join 10,000 others from the UK veteran community at the Cenotaph Parade, in London on Sunday (November 9) to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elaine Paxton from Cupar, who served in the Royal Navy and her husband Adrian, who served in the RAF, have a strong message for everyone who will be watching this year’s Remembrance events.

Elaine, who served for five years said: “As the nation remembers the fallen, I’m asking the public to join me in making a promise to today’s veterans and their families – so every person who serves knows they will be supported when their service ends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine and Adrian are joining the group of around 50 veterans who have all been supported by Help for Heroes, plus carers, and staff from the charity Help for Heroes, who will pay tribute to fallen comrades.

Elaine Paxton served in the Royal Navy and her husband Adrian served in the RAF (Pic: Submitted)

Adrian, who served in the RAF for 25 years, suffered a catastrophic brain injury, after experiencing four strokes within a six-week period and was rushed into hospital in January 2022. Elaine battled for 18 months to bring Adrian home and eventually was able to, with support from the charity.

Elaine added: “This is our first time at the Cenotaph and I can’t believe, after all that we’ve been through, that Adrian and I are going to be taking part in the march-past together. It’s going to be an emotional day for us both and the rest of our family, who will be watching on TV. When Adrian was first taken into hospital, we were told there was little chance of him making a recovery.

“Just as importantly, it will give us an opportunity to remember everyone, including family members, who have fought for this country. Everyone who has served deserves to be remembered – and today’s veterans need to know society still values them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Marston, services director for Help for Heroes added: “As we join the nation to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country, Help for Heroes also remembers those still fighting their own battles today.

“We remain at the side of veterans like Adrian and their families who are struggling with painful injuries, mental trauma, isolation, and more – providing life-changing support for as long as it takes. That’s why it’s more important than ever that the public makes a promise to stand alongside our veterans to ensure they get the support they deserve.”

Demand for support from charities like Help for Heroes continues to grow. Every day, five people leave the Armed Forces because of injury or illness, and 40 per cent of medically discharged veterans feel unprepared for civilian life. Nearly half of veterans report living with a disability, highlighting the challenges many continue to face after leaving service.