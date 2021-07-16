Mosaics unveiled it at the start of the month and so far, it has been very well received, achieving thousands of streams on Spotify alone.

The EP features four songs – Red, Next to You, Dreaming and Hula.

Hula is the most recent release and is the second single from the EP after their debut single, Next To You, gained over 1000 streams on Spotify in the first week.

The members of Indie rock band Mosaics from Kirkcaldy. They have been marking the release of their new EP.

The five-piece, all from Kirkcaldy, are hoping to play as many gigs as possible in the second half of 2021 to celebrate the EP's release.

The band formed in late 2019 when lead vocalist, Alex Wilson, and drummer, Liam Napier, decided to form a new band after having played in various outfits together since 2012.

Shortly after this, Alex bumped into bassist, Duncan Lawrie. The two knew each other from playing in separate bands in the same local scene.

Alex Wilson, lead vocalist, said: “Talks of a jam came up, and the ball got rolling. Soon after, I had another chance encounter with lead guitarist Roy Jarvis in a bar. Myself, Roy, Liam and rhythm guitarist, Jack Bryce, had all played together previously years before.

"When I asked Roy to meet up for a jam with the others, the final piece in the pattern of Mosaics was set.”

After a year of writing and recording where possible, Mosaics are ready to share the four songs they wrote and recorded at Mark Morrow Audio studios in Edinburgh.

Alex said the band crafted their new material over many months, mostly while practicing at their regular rehearsal spot, EFR Studios, based in Mitchell Street, Kirkcaldy.

He said: “The basic concepts for the songs came from ideas pitched by either myself or Duncan Lawrie (bass), and from there, we worked as a group on fleshing them out.

"Across the four tracks on the EP, listeners can expect consistency in the nuanced, pop-inspired vocals and groove, inspired by the likes of Harry Styles, Maroon 5 and Coldplay. This, coupled with the upbeat and vivacious guitar melodies makes for a sound that is both enchanting and accessible to a wider audience.

"From the EP we are hoping to grow our audience and secure more gigs.”

Alex revealed what their plans are for the second half of 2021: “We recently played our first gig since the pandemic at the Independent Gin & Cocktail bar in Kirkcaldy - which was amazing - and we are hoping to announce more soon.

"We are now back to writing more new original material, with the idea that we will record again in the future.”

As the pandemic took hold last year, it proved to be a tough time for the band. Alex added: “We couldn't practice together, play gigs or record for some months which was very difficult for us.

"But now that we have our music out there the next step is getting live music back and playing more gigs. We just had our first gig which was outdoors and everyone had to be seated. It was great fun, but we can't wait to have people up dancing again soon!”

