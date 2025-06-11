Riverside Park: official launch after £5m investment create vibrant new space in Glenrothes

A playpark in Glenrothes revamped to the tune of £5m has been officially opened.

The investment from the UK Government turned what many considered as an under-used asset at Riverside Park into a must-see destination in the town centre. The 18-month project was led by Fife Council and created a vibrant, inclusive space for the community and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.

A £1m adventure playpark at its heart is just one of a whole host of new features designed to improve the park and its surroundings.

The savannah-themed play area in the east of the park is proving hugely popular and features a range of play equipment, including a homage to Glenrothes’ long-standing association with hippos.

A state-of-the-art 125m x 60m pump track has been constructed, fully accessible and capable of hosting international competitions, and there’s also a kids’ cycling track, the relocated labyrinth, and a new Disc Golf course - with Riverside Park now featuring on the national UDisc app.

Around four miles of pathway regeneration works have been undertaken, including the construction of new routes and the upgrading of existing paths to improve connectivity throughout the park. Indeed, the changes are such that Riverside will soon be home to its very own free, weekly 5k Parkrun for the first time.

The pond has undergone significant rejuvenation through dredging and land maintenance, while over 4,000 trees and more than 400,000 bulbs have been planted as part of an extensive woodland management programme. Car parks have also been resurfaced and extended, new toilet facilities have been created, and there’s also been improvements to the B969 River Leven Bridge.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “Riverside Park is more than just a park - it’s a place for connection, health, and happiness - and this investment has helped realise its true potential. It helps Glenrothes offer new reasons to visit the town centre.

“We’ve worked with the Friends of Riverside Park in the design and delivery of this project to build on the strengths and ambitions of people in the area, and the park’s regeneration means more locals and visitors can make full use of the park and its facilities which can only be a good thing.

“We’re thrilled to provide a space where people of all ages can come together, enjoy nature, and create lasting memories.”

Councillor John Beare, convener of Glenrothes Area Committee, also welcomed the launch, adding: “The new park now boasts some fantastic play equipment, green spaces for people to enjoy and links beautifully to the town centre and the surrounding areas.

“It’s been fantastic to see so many families making use of the facilities already in recent weeks and I’m confident people will continue to come from miles around to see what all the fuss is about as we move into the summer months.

“We have delivered a park that local people will love to use time and time again and created an asset that the local community can be proud of.”

In addition to funding secured from the UK Government, Fife Council also committed money from the Scottish Government's Place-Based Investment Programme towards the project.

Simon Lightwood MP, Local Transport Minister said: “Riverside Park is a brilliant example of how targeted investment can transform public spaces. Projects like this make it easier for people to get active, stay healthy and enjoy where they live – and that’s good for communities and the NHS alike. Fife Council and the Friends of Riverside Park deserve real credit for delivering a space that brings people together and offers something for all ages and abilities.”

David Cooper, chair of the Friends of Riverside Park community group, said: “Riverside Park has, at last, become the ‘jewel in the crown’ of parks that we always knew it could become.

“After 13 years of volunteering and campaigning with Friends of Riverside Park to make the park better for the whole community, it is heartwarming for us to see the park flourish.”