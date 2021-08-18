There will be some new faces appearing in the village at the end of week as locals prepares to host their annual event.

More than 20 scarecrows will be springing up across the length and breadth of Kinghorn for the popular fundraising event organised by Kinghorn in Bloom.

Members of the public have been getting creative to take part in the contest, competing for the title of best scarecrow in three categories - families and children, adults and businesses and clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A display dedicated to the NHS from last year's Scarecrow Trail.

From Saturday until to Sunday, August 29, locals and visitors will be able to buy a map which will show them where the scarecrows are located.

They can then follow a trail around Kinghorn spotting them before voting for their favourite in each category.

There will be displays in various streets including: Queens Crescent, Strathmore Street, Canmore Street, Pettycur Road, Castle Mount and Croft an Righ.

There will also be a scarecrow at Stuart’s in Kinghorn High Street and at the Ecology Centre.

The trail map and voting form are available from the High Street Co-Op and Kinghorn Community Centre.

This is a fundraising event for Kinghorn in Bloom and maps cost £1 each. There is one vote for each category per map.

Votes must be in by 8.00pm on Sunday 29th and they can be handed in, in person using the form to the Community Centre, 3 Rossland Place, or put in the Kinghorn in Bloom post box. Forms can also be emailed to: [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.