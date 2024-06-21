Silverburn Festival: watch our video guide to Fife’s weekend music festival
Silverburn Festival 2024 has a packed line up across Friday night and a full day of bands on two stages on Saturday. Ticket details are here
The festival in Leven kicked off at teatime on Friday with a set from The Beautiful Trainwreck Show followed by Voodoo Pilots opening the main stage.
Young Kirkcaldy band Permacrisis made a welcome return to Silverburn for a second year, playing with a confidence which belied their youthful ages - the band, which started out at Kirkcaldy YMCA ,recently played Bonfest in Kirriemuir.
The Mickey 9s headlined the opening night, setting the scene for a full day of live music on Saturday. With two stages, food trucks and stalls- and a shower of rain (no festival is complete without at least one downpour) -the festival has all the ingredients for a cracking weekend.
