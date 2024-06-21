Silverburn Festival: watch our video guide to Fife’s weekend music festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife's very own music festival Is underway this weekend.

Silverburn Festival 2024 has a packed line up across Friday night and a full day of bands on two stages on Saturday. Ticket details are here

The festival in Leven kicked off at teatime on Friday with a set from The Beautiful Trainwreck Show followed by Voodoo Pilots opening the main stage.

Young Kirkcaldy band Permacrisis made a welcome return to Silverburn for a second year, playing with a confidence which belied their youthful ages - the band, which started out at Kirkcaldy YMCA ,recently played Bonfest in Kirriemuir.

Voodoo Pilots open the main stage at Silverburn Festival (Pic: Fife Free Press)