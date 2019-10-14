Snow Patrol fans queue from 3:30am for Fife charity gig tickets

Snow Patrol’s fundraising gig for a Fife charirty has sold out in record time.

The Scottish-Irish band play the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on November 2 – and tickets sold out almost immediately.

Fans queued from 3:30 am at the venue to be sure of seeing the band play an acoustic gig in aid of the Craws Nest Trust.

Huge queues snaked round the venue befoe the box office opened, and all seats were sold within hours.

Claire Fletcher, PR manager for the Alhambra, said: “The response was phenomenal.

“We ran a pre-sale from 8:00 am on Monday to ensure as many locals, and charity supporters as possible could get tickets.

“The gig is set to be one of the biggest ever in Fife.”

The charity, previously known the East Neuk Wheelchair Appeal, is set to enjoy another big fundraiser as part of its 30th anniversary cedlebrations.

Nedws of the gig came just days after Sir Chris Hoy headlined a fundraising night at the Alhambra for the organisation which was launched by the Bowman family in 1989, and has raised around £600,000 to buy powered wheelchairs, scooters, recliners and manual chairs for people with a mobility needs.