June 26 marks Armed Forces Day -a time to reflect and celebrate the service and sacrifice of our servciemewn and women.

Fife has one of the largest veteran communities in Scotland due its links with the naval base at Rosyth, the former RAF base at Leuchars, and a long tradition of volunteering for army units such as the Black Watch.

SSAFA Fife is the third busiest branch in Scotland, and in 2020 alone,chairman, Major (rtd) George Givens, and his team supported over 250 veterans and their families.

Members of SSAFA Fife Branch.

The team also helped to release over £200,000 of charitable funds to support their clients.

The branch is currently looking for new volunteer caseworkers.

They visit clients to work out what type of help they need – this might be funds for special equipment for someone with a disability, adaptations to a property, or funds for a rental deposit.

Caseworkers also sign-post clients onto specialist local services for advice on benefits, household items, housing, mental health, debt and finding work.

Major Givens, said: “Volunteering gives me an enormous sense of satisfaction, particularly when a case goes well and I can see that a veteran or their family are able to pick themselves up after some form of crisis.”

Previous experience isn’t necessary as training will be provided, and a military background is not essential.

Contact SSAFA Fife on: email [email protected], telephone 07368448484 or visit: ssafa.org.uk

