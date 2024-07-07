Stevie Nicks Glasgow concert: why it was cancelled at last minute as fans arrived in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans were left counting the cost after legendary singer Stevie Nicks cancelled her eagerly anticipated show in Glasgow yesterday - just hours before she was due to go on stage.

The Fleetwood Mac frontwoman was due to perform at the Ovo Hydro stage on Saturday night in what would have been her first appearance in Scotland in almost ten years. Many fans had already travelled to the city when the news of the cancellation came around 2:00pm.

Fans were told a “recent leg injury” required time to recover from surgery, and the show in Glasgow, and one scheduled for Manchester on Tuesday, July 9, were both off. Nicks performed in Dublin on Wednesday at the start of her four-date UK tour, and promoters confirmed she will be at Hyde Park in London on Friday, July 12 for a huge outdoor gig.

On social media, the Ovo Hydro announced the cancellation of her Glasgow show, stating: “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday, July 6, and Manchester Tuesday, July 9, have been postponed. More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”

Stevie Nicks cancelled her show just hours before going on stage (Pic: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA)

By the time it was announced early afternoon many fans had arrived and checked into hotels, and some were critical of the late decision to pull the plug on the gig where ticket prices started at £86.