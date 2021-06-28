The Sunshine Kitchen, based in Cupar, offers young adults with a lifelong neurological condition a safe space to learn how to develop food products, before going on to sell them at a stall at the local farmers’ market.

With an emphasis on using local produce, the team of young people also provide catering services to local groups and supply a local café with regular deliveries of soup and bread.

Fife College student Chloe Hutchison and former student Innis Carnegie at The Sunshine Kitchen.

Gayle Nelson, who founded the project and is a lecturer at Fife College said: “We wanted to give those with learning disabilities a sense of belonging and a sense of achievement in what they were doing.

“Since we set up just three years ago, we’ve worked with many college students and helped to give them invaluable work experience.

“Associated learning difficulties and other challenges mean that the young people we support are likely to always require support to access a working environment.

“That’s why we wanted to provide a safe workplace for them where they get to learn important skills in how to make and sell their own produce.

“All of the students are so keen to learn and to contribute and they gain an enormous sense of pride and self-worth in being part of this project.”She added: “It just proves the importance of having the opportunity to work, and to show what they can achieve.”

