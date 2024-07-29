Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to John Anderson who became a TV personality as the referee in the hit ITV series Gladiators, following his death at the age of 92.

Born in Glasgow, he stayed in Dunfermline for a number of years, and was a key figure in the huge show which ran from 1992-2000 – he became renowned for his catchphrase “contender ready! Gladiator ready!"

The show brought John huge media coverage and turned him into a star, although he was already a long-established coach on the Scottish athletics scene.

Born on November 28, 1931, John coached Commonwealth Games champion and former World Record Holder David Moorcroft. He also coached Liz McColgan and Judy Simpson who went on to be Nightshade in Gladiators. His coaching career included several top roles including becoming the first full-time national coach in Scotland. John was also a coach to athletes at every Olympics from 1964 to 2000.

TV Gladiators stars Rio and Cobra together with referee John Anderson on a school visit in Edinburgh

Gladiators was hosted by TV stars Ulrika Johnson, and John Fashanu and was filmed at Wembley Arena and Sheffield Arena.

The Gladiators’ official Instagram page paid tribute, saying:: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved referee, John Anderson, at the age of 92. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. John will forever be remembered as the iconic voice that brought us ‘Gladiators Ready! Contenders Ready!’.”