Legend Tommy Cannon is coming to Fife on his first UK tour since the death of his comedy partner Bobby Ball.

He is on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, November 2. Now aged 86, this is Tommy’s first ever solo theatre tour.

The duo were household names who rose from the working men’s and social clubs, and their Saturday evening TV shows regularly pulled in 20 million plus viewers. They were twice featured on ‘This is Your Life’ feature with Eamonn Andrews, and were regular headliners in front of the Queen and Prince Phillip for many memorable Royal Variety performances.

Ball’s sudden passing during lockdown brought that 59-year partnership to an end.

Tommy Cannon with a photo of himself and Robbie Williams who inspired him to go back on the road (Pic: Submitted)

Tommy said: “Suddenly, I felt extremely vulnerable, desperately low and hugely depressed. My confidence had gone as I had lost my entertainment soul mate and partner of nearly six decades. I just felt lost and sad’’

The showbiz veteran is now looking forward to reconnecting with audiences in his UK tour called ‘Rock On Tommy’ in which he will chat through his memories of working at the very top of his profession and feature many classic clips.

He said ‘’ I can’t wait to get started – I think that at the age of 86 it’s likely to be some kind of a record breaker when it comes to debut tours.

“I am really looking forward to returning to Scotland. Bobby and I had some amazing tours there, the audiences are always special and up for fun and a laugh. It will be lovely to meet with so many fans who stayed loyal to us across the decades and share the many memories we made.”The return to the stage was inspired by an unlikely meeting with pop star Robbie Williams who invited Tommy and his family to a concert.