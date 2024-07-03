TV legend Tommy Cannon brings first solo tour to Fife – at the age of 86
and live on Freeview channel 276
He is on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, November 2. Now aged 86, this is Tommy’s first ever solo theatre tour.
The duo were household names who rose from the working men’s and social clubs, and their Saturday evening TV shows regularly pulled in 20 million plus viewers. They were twice featured on ‘This is Your Life’ feature with Eamonn Andrews, and were regular headliners in front of the Queen and Prince Phillip for many memorable Royal Variety performances.
Ball’s sudden passing during lockdown brought that 59-year partnership to an end.
Tommy said: “Suddenly, I felt extremely vulnerable, desperately low and hugely depressed. My confidence had gone as I had lost my entertainment soul mate and partner of nearly six decades. I just felt lost and sad’’
The showbiz veteran is now looking forward to reconnecting with audiences in his UK tour called ‘Rock On Tommy’ in which he will chat through his memories of working at the very top of his profession and feature many classic clips.
He said ‘’ I can’t wait to get started – I think that at the age of 86 it’s likely to be some kind of a record breaker when it comes to debut tours.
“I am really looking forward to returning to Scotland. Bobby and I had some amazing tours there, the audiences are always special and up for fun and a laugh. It will be lovely to meet with so many fans who stayed loyal to us across the decades and share the many memories we made.”The return to the stage was inspired by an unlikely meeting with pop star Robbie Williams who invited Tommy and his family to a concert.
“He made me feel so welcome and relevant, in fact during his concert he introduced me to the 22,000 plus crowd and had everyone chanting my name. I honestly didn’t realise that people would still feel that love, when I got home, I thought about it and decided ‘why not’ - I still have an audience out there, it’s just that like me, they are a little older. That night in front of Robbie was a real game-changer!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.