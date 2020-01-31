Two new drive thru restaurants for Fife town

Two new drive thru restaurants in Fife have been given the go-ahead.

They will be located in next to the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes after Fife Council approved plans.

The new restaurants will be between the YMCA and petrol station, on a site which is currently a car park.

The successful application came from Mars Pensions Trustees Ltd, the owners and managers of the site and the wider Kingdom Shopping Centre that forms the town centre of Glenrothes.

In a planning statement, developers Ryden wrote: “The proposed development is a re-submission for two restaurant and drive through units, associated car parking, access, landscaping and other operations at North Street, Glenrothes. Two units will be occupied by mainstream commercial operators.”

The proposal doesn’t say who will take over the units, but said it had been in talks with several companies.

David Carson, Kingdom Shopping Centre manager said: “I can confirm that we are currently undergoing planning and will be able to announce more in due course.”

The application was previously rejected by Fife Council planners, who said it would leave the town centre short of parking.

But Ryden submitted a transportation assessment that showed even at peak time,car parks around the Kingdom centre were never full, even with the parking in this area removed.

Several objections were received, including ones from the YMCA.

In the final report, planner Martin Patrick wrote: “The concerns of objectors are noted and the issues raised have been carefully examined within this assessment.

“On balance, the proposal would be a sustainable development in a sustainable location, would make a positive contribution to regeneration of the town centre and is, in principle, an acceptable land use for this location.”