Urgent call for volunteers to step up and help vulnerable Fifers

The call to get involved comes from the Royal Voluntary Service.

It needs More than 80 new volunteers to support with community transport to help local people stay active, independent and social.

And more helpers are needed at the Royal Voluntary Service café at Queen Margaret Hospital, in Dunfermline.

The RVS needs more volunteers in Fife

Sarah Murray, commissioned service operations manage, said: “The feedback we get from the people that we support is often that the help of our service and our volunteers is a real lifeline for them.

“Our volunteers are changing and improving people’s lives in Fife every day.

“They volunteer completely selflessly, but it’s incredible to see how much their service changes their lives too. "

Lesley Smith, RVS Volunteer. (Pic: Martin Shields )

The service is long -established in the Kingdom and with the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, it is able to improve health and wellbeing, resilience, confidence and connections of some of Fife’s most vulnerable people.

Roles cover everything from community transport to the cafe to the option of signing up for a new emergency response volunteer role to form a team of standby volunteers ready to come to the aid of their communities and their NHS when urgent needs arise.

The RVS said that, as a result of donating their time, volunteers report better physical health; mental health and wellbeing.

Sarah added: “If you’d like to join our close-knit team of amazing volunteers, any time you can offer will go a long way to supporting your community and you’ll meet some fantastic people along the way.”

