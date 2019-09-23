Video: Jack Vettriano unveils new exhibition at Kirkcaldy Galleries

Jack Vettriano is returning to Kirkcaldy Galleries for a major retrospective exhibition.

For the first time, his early paintings, all done under his name Jack Hoggan, are set to go on display next September.

Jack Vettriano launches his new Kirkcaldy exhibition (Pic: Walter Neilson)

Jack Vettriano: The Early Years will include nearly a dozen paintings produced in his formative years before he decided to become a full-time artist, and are signed with his birth name.

The artist returned to the galleries this week to formally launch the exhibition.

The building was the place which inspired his love of art, and which propelled him on the path to worldwide success.

He said: “I am delighted to be returning to Kirkcaldy to exhibit, for the very first time, a Hoggan alongside a Vettriano.

“It has given me great pleasure to curate this exhibition with Kirkcaldy Galleries.”

The 2020 exhibition is expected to draw huge crowds – a decade after his last exhibition in Kirkcaldy broke all box office records.

It will showcase paintings created from in his 20s until he moved to London in 2000, and give his fans a fresh insight into his early years, with many of his works on loan from private collectors.

One of the paintings which will be on show for the first time in many years is The Critical Hour of 3am – a work Vettriano describes as capturing the moment that he grappled with the decision to give up his previous life and work to devote himself full time to painting.

And, as a sign of how far he has come despite his lack of formal training, a copy of an early rejection letter from Edinburgh College of Art will also be included.

Heather Stuart, chief executive of Fife Cultural Trust, said: “Jack has spoken often of his pride in his roots and how no matter where he has stayed in the world, he has remained a Fifer so it is fitting that he is returning to Fife with this exhibition which will show the artistic journey he started here.

“We are delighted to be holding this major event and honoured that he has chosen Kirkcaldy Galleries, where he had his early inspiration, as the place to unveil these works for the first time, an occasion which will be of interest worldwide.”

Jack Vettriano: The Early Years is at the Kirkcaldy Galleries, Kirkcaldy, Fife, from September 4-November 15, 2020.