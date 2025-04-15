Work placements at B&M stores across Fife in Jobcentre initiative
It is one of a number of initiatives in conjunction with the DWP to help people get the right training and experience to be ready to get jobs.
B&M has stores across the Kingdom including Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven. Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath and Cupar. The initiative aims to offer work experience placement opportunities, with the possibility they could lead to paid employment.
Sue Jeffrey, external relations leader for Jobcentre Fife said: Work experience provides jobseekers who have little or no work-related skills with the opportunity to gain valuable and meaningful experience within a workplace.
For those who have been out of work for a while, it can help them get back into the routine of working again. It develops the skills required for work whilst boosting their confidence and supporting them into employment, apprenticeships, or training. With the opportunity to show employers they have both job specific, and core employability skills.”
Any job seekers interested in this opportunity should talk to their work coaches as soon as possible to secure a place.
She added: “Jobcentres are working closely with local employers including Edinburgh Airport, Amazon, Lloyds TSB Charity/NatWest, Raytheon, Kettle Produce, HMRC and McQueen’s dairies to support their current recruitment, and all will be attending local jobcentres to provide an insight into their vacancies and application process. Interested jobseekers should talk to their work coach for further information.”
DWP Fife is also hosting a virtual recruitment event on April 24 between 10:00am and 12 noon on Twitter/X @JCPinScotland when a variety of job opportunities will be highlighted every five minutes.
