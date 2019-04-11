Police search Kirkcaldy waterfront

Police were spotted searching an area of Kirkcaldy Prom late last night.

Concerns had been raised on social media about the nature of the police activity, with some speculating as to the nature of the call-out.

However, police have now confirmed that the presence at the waterfront had been in relation to a missing person, who has thankfully been found safe.

A police Scotland spokesperson said: “A dog handler attended the Esplanade area of Kirkcaldy on Thursday, April 10, as part of a search for a missing person, who was traced safely in the area a short time later.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress