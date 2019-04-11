ScotRail cancels rush-hour Edinburgh-Fife services

Two rush-hour services between Edinburgh and Fife are to be cancelled this afternoon, with a further two trains axed later this evening.

ScotRail have cancelled the 5.02pm from Edinburgh, urging passengers instead to get a Dunfermline train and change to a replacement bus service at Inverkeithing.

This is likely to mean overcrowding on the next available train to Kirkcaldy at 5.16pm, which will be reduced from five carriages to four.

This will then be made worse still by the cancellation of the next Glenrothes-bound train, which had been scheduled to leave Edinburgh at 5.44pm.

Later this evening the 7.11pm Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy, and the 9.08pm Edinburgh to Dundee services have also both been cancelled.

ScotRail have attributed the cancellations to “a shortage of train crew”.

The troubled operator has continued to come under fire for it’s admittedly poor service which Fifers are continuing to endure.

