£300,000 plan to tackle Kirkcaldy’s crumbling Postings steps

Kirkcaldy’s infamous Postings steps are finally to be repaired.

Councillors have agreed to spend £300,000 tackling one of the High Street’s worst eyesores – just four years after pressing the pause button on a previous refurbishment plan.

The money will come from Kirkcaldy’s £1.6m share of the £4.3m pot allocated by the Scottish Government for town centre projects.

The steps – dubbed “the steps of doom” – have been a bone of contention since the Postings first opened in 1981.

They are one of the key pedestrian routes into the High Street, linking the main shopping area with the bus station, and have been in a state of disrepair for many years.

In 2015, councillors were poised to carry out a £95,000 repair job, but put it on hold after Tesco’s closure saw a drastic fall in the numbers of people using the steps.

The sale of the Postings to developer, Tahir Ali, and its rebranding to the Kirkcaldy Centre, has given them cause to revisit the project and make a more significant contribution.

The policy and co-ordination committee today approved a £300,000 project which will see the long-standing access problems tackled, better lighting and a brighter environment rather than the dark, dingy walkway down to the High Street.