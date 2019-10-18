BrewDog bids for outdoor seating in St Andrews

Craft beer company BrewDog will soon have an outdoor seating area in its only Fife bar.

BrewDog bar in St Andrews has been given planning permission, despite local community council objections.

The pub can now place three tables outside its premises, enclosed by canvas barriers.

You may also be interested in:

Fife rail services halted after train hits cow

Road layout in Fife town is an accident waiting to happen

Kirkcaldy gun man jailed over weapons find

Fife Council planning officer Alistair Hamilton told the north east planning committee that the application was considered acceptable, as it still left more than 2m of pavement at the site.

The town’s community council urged refusal due to the impact on residents an outdoor seating area would have, and that it would be difficult to monitor the 9:00 pm curfew for outdoor seating.

The planning report noted that the area is in the town centre where the addition of three outdoor tables would not have a massive impact.

Councillors unanimously approved the application.