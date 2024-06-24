Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former cinema at a historic Fife airfield could become a major events space if new plans are approved.

A developer wants to revamp the listed building at Crail Airfield into a “vibrant new space” for social events, food stalls or craft fairs.

It forms part of a bigger project from West Lothian based Ground Developments Ltd which include the construction of 91 ‘self build holiday units’, open-air museum and a hotel which was first unveiled in a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) submitted to Fife Council last March.

The developer’s bid for a change of use of the museum to a mixed used events space with cafe and offices, plus external alterations, landscaping and outdoor seating/play area was submitted to the local authority this week.

The exterior of the former cinema at Crail Airfield (Pic: LDN Architects)

According to papers lodged with the application, the cinema was originally constructed between 1939 and 1940, and the block also featured a gymnasium. They were a common feature of WWII naval air stations, and were used for weekly dances as well as showing films to raise the spirits of the fleet.

Affectionately known as the ‘Snakepit’ by the residents of HMS Jackdaw during WWII, the building is located at the entrance of the accommodation area, and it is one of the best-preserved interiors on the site - it has the extraordinarily atmospheric feel of being only recently vacated by airmen and soldiers.

Bteween 2005 and 2015 it was used as an event venue for St Andrews University to host student balls, and last year, and last year the East Neuk Music Festival, used it as the backdrop for a contemporary sound installation produced by musicians, Kinbrae.

Councillors will consider the plans in due course.

They form part of a much bigger masterplan for the site. The West Lothian developers submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) in March,a nd last September lodged a bid for planning permission in principle for the total regeneration and conversion of the long vacant World War II air base.