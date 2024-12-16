Fife industrial estate cafe’s planning application and opening hours plan

A cafe in a Fife industrial estate is seeking permission to continue operating after a change of tenant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unit at Bass Rock Business Park, Station Road St Monan, has been home to the business since 2021 with no problems.

With a new tenant on board, Paisley based Bell Mac Rock Ltd is seeking retrospective planning permission for the change of use and outlined its proposed opening hours and the type of food it will sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to its use as a business park, the wider site was used as a fuel storage depot and sales yard, and the part of the site now designated as Unit 7 was its canteen. The depot closed approximately five years ago and the unit has since been operating as a café since July 2021.

The cafe is base din the St Monans' business park (Pic: Google Maps)

Although there is no designated parking spaces for the café included within the site area, the business park as a whole has ample parking and is conveniently located for pedestrians and cyclists.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The café has been visited periodically by Fife Council’s environmental health team which have raised no concerns about ventilation, odour or noise. Following a change in tenant it is proposed that the café be open from 9:00am to 3.30pm seven days a week. It is proposed to sell hot and cold drinks, and hot and cold foods including sandwiches/paninis, soup, pastries and cakes. No deep fat frying is proposed.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.