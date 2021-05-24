Plans unveiled for 135 homes in new Kirkcaldy development

Allanwater Homes has proposed building the dwellings, including 34 affordable units, beside Boreland Road in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy.

The Bridge of Allan firm hopes to build a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes in terraces and detached units a stone's throw from the 1,100-home Kingdom Park development.

It has pledged to pay Fife Council hundreds of thousands of pounds to cover any potential impact on the local area in terms of demand for schooling and the road network.

Allanwater Homes has lodged a planning application for 135 homes to the east of Kirkcaldy beside Boreland Road in Dysart, Kirkcaldy.

"We are of the view that the proposed development would help to satisfy demand in the area for a variety of housing to cater for families and both young and older age groups, and would not result in any additional pressure on existing infrastructure and resources in the area," the firm said in a planning statement submitted to planning chiefs.

Allanwater says its plans support the Kirkcaldy East area of the Mid-Fife local development plan - the blueprint against which local applications are assessed - and would be within a short distance of shops and takeaways within Dysart itself.

Additionally, the firm has pledged to create widened pavements at Boreland Road to promote cycling, open spaces for play and trees lining the routes within the site.

The affordable housing proposed makes up a quarter of the site - well above the 15% minimum required by Fife Council.

Because of its size, the Dysart plan is considered a major development, and will be discussed at a meeting of the Central and West planning committee later this year.

