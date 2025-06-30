Plans unveiled to revamp former cinema building at Fife airfield

A building at a Fife airfield which once screened films to entertain servicemen could be set for a revamp.

The work on the former wet weather hall at Crail Airfield aims to”safeguard the future of the building”

West Lothian based owners, Ground Developments Limited, are seeking listed building consent from Fife Council to carry out internal and external alterations including the reorganisation of the entrance block, formation of a projecting first floor office above the main hall and the demolition of the existing rear annex which “is a detrimental modern addition.”

The application also outlines plans for a new single storey rear-annex extension, and added: “These interventions include vital technical upgrades to safeguard the future of the building and have been designed to avoid any major loss of historic fabric.”

The owners said the work would mean the hall could become a wet weather venue for Crail Raceway events, allowing existing Sunday markets to be moved indoors when the exposed site suffers inclement weather, an improved coffee shop, better facilities, an indoor space for safety briefings and provide better office space for the airfield management company.

Following construction in 1939, the original form has successfully accommodated a variety of different military, agricultural and contemporary programmatic functions over its 80+ year lifespan.

Originally built between 1939-1940, the Category B Listed cinema/gymnasium was a common feature of WWII Naval Air Stations. It was affectionately known as the ‘Snakepit’ by the residents of HMS Jackdaw during WWII, and planning documents said it has “one of the best-preserved interiors on the site.”

The venues were used for weekly dances as well as showing films to raise the spirits of the fleet during the war. In 1960, the airfield land was reacquired by its pre-WWII owners and returned to its original use as farmland, and many accommodation blocks were adapted for pig farming. The only exception was the cinema/gym building which remained in use.

The airfield is widely considered the best-preserved example of a Second World War naval airfields in Scotland.

A supporting statement said: “The proposed works will contribute to the maintaining the heritage of one of the Category B listed buildings …considered to be the most significant building within the Accommodation Area. It is important to maintain the building before it falls into disrepair and its heritage value is weakened.

The office space on the first-floor level is frequently used for site maintenance administration works and group meetings to support Crail Airfield Ltd and Crail Raceway operations. The main hall has been used to hold community events, including operating as a venue for St Andrews University to host student balls.

Councillors will consider the plans in due course,