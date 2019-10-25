Fears for Fife jobs over Brexit deal

Up to 10,000 local jobs could be at risk in the new Brexit deal, according to a trade union and the town’s MP.

GMB says analysis of the figures reveals the potential impact on the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency.

The trades union says there are 3500 manufacturing job, and 6300 jobs supported by manufacturing in the area’s wider economy.

They create around £183m in manufacturing earnings.

The GMB argues that manufacturing industries across Scotland and across the UK rely on membership of the EU customs union which ensures frictionless trade and zero tariffs with the EU.

Sectors of the economy most vulnerable from being outside a customs union are food and drink manufacturing, chemicals, automotive, aerospace, retail, transport and logistics.

Lesley Laird, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath said: “The deal the Prime Minister has negotiated with the EU is even worse than Theresa May’s deal.

“It would lead to a decade of deregulation and put our manufacturing here in the constituency seriously at risk.

Ms Laird said she had been contacted by a business owner experiencing acute difficulty ordering goods from Europe right now – which they put down to the uncertainty over Brexit.

She wants to hear from any other companies experiencing similar problems.

You can email lesley.laird.mp@parliament.uk or call on 01592 724129.