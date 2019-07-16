Historic Kirkcaldy school to become housing

A public consultation is to be held on the future of a historic former high school in Kirkcaldy.

Plans have been revealed that could see the B-listed old Viewforth High School converted into housing.

The building on Loughborough Road has been empty since pupils moved to a new community campus on Windmill Road in 2016.

The closed school was badly damaged by a devastating fire one year later.

Now, a public consultation is to be held at the Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy, to get residents’ views on converting some of it into new homes, while demolishing other parts.

After a fire in October 2017, Fife Council inspectors reported the east wing of the building had been extensively fire damaged. Part of the roof had entirely collapsed, resulting in internal water damage.

The baronial home was built around 1870 by the Earl of Rosslyn, and then bought by Henry Hutchison around 1902 before becoming part of Viewforth in 1929.

It was also used as a base for teaching children with learning difficulties, as well as an overspill for the secondary school until its move into a purpose built campus at Windmill Road.

Developers, Whiteburn Projects, plan to hold two public consultations on August 22 and September 19.