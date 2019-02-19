House of Commons tribute to Fife community champion, Wullie Shields

The work of a community stalwart has been honoured in the House of Commons.

Peter Grant MP has lodged an Early Day Motion (EDM) in memory of the late Wullie Shields of Kennoway.

The Central Fife MP has paid tribute to Mr Shields’ dedication to his community, and the amount of work that he put into promoting youth groups in the local area.

His motion reads: “That this House remembers local Kennoway man, Mr William Shields, known as Wullie to his friends, after he sadly passed away in November 2018; highlights and commends the numerous ways in which he contributed to the local community in Kennoway and beyond.

“Further commends his achievements in judo which he taught until the age of 83 at Kirkland High School and being the first to take a Judo team from Glenrothes to win bronze in the Fife Olympiad and also in achieving black belt 9th Dan, making him a Professor of Judo.”

Peter said: “Early Day Motions are not usually debated in the House of Commons but they give MPs a way of drawing attention to important local or national matters.

“I was pleased to be able to get Wullie’s lifetime of dedication officially recorded by Parliament and I’m grateful to his family who helped with the exact wording of the tribute.

“A number of constituents have contacted me to ask if we can have a permanent memorial to him and I’m pleased to see that this suggestion is being taken forward by the community he served with such distinction.

“Wullie was a great role model to our young people, and this was recognised by the hard work they all put in for his dedication, but also recognised by winning the Kennoway Citizen of the Year Award in 2002.”