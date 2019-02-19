Post Office suspends services at two Fife branches

Two Post Offices branches have been temporarily closed in Fife – with the Post Office assuring locals they are working to restore services.

Branches in Markinch and Coaltown closed earlier this month.

The Post Office has apologised for the inconvenience to the communities, and said the decision to suspend the services was not taken lightly.

A Post Office spokesman commented: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of our Markinch and Coaltown Post Offices.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.

“We would like to reassure customers that the decision to suspend services at any of our branches is never taken lightly.

“We take very seriously any decision to temporarily close a branch, and will only do so when it is warranted.

“We are working hard to restore services for the communities as quickly as possible.”