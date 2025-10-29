​RNIB to visit Hawick

Ian and Gail from RNIB Scotland

​Blind and partially sighted residents in the Scottish Borders will be able to receive in-person support at an upcoming local event with a leading sight loss charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​RNIB Scotland will be speaking to visitors and offering support at a ‘Living With Sight Loss’ Information Event, set to take place over two days on Thursday November 6 at Hawick Library from 10:30am to 1:30pm, and on Monday November 10 at Borders General Hospital from 10:30am to 2pm.

In collaboration with Scottish Borders Sensory Services, as well as several other organisations, the free drop-in events will highlight a range of local support where blind and partially sighted residents, friends and family members can come to ask questions and receive support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with accessible products and technology such as magnifiers, that help make everyday activities easier.

RNIB Scotland Project Support Officer, Ian White, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting blind and partially sighted people in the Borders, and to provide more information about support in their area.

“Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you’ve engaged with services before, you are new to sight loss and seeking support, or perhaps you’re a family member or friend.

"We’d like to ensure every person with sight loss in Scotland has access to the support they need.”

For more information about support for low vision or sight loss, contact RNIB at [email protected], or on 0303 123 9999.