​RNIB to visit Hawick

By Paul McCabe
Published 29th Oct 2025, 11:24 GMT
Ian and Gail from RNIB Scotlandplaceholder image
​Blind and partially sighted residents in the Scottish Borders will be able to receive in-person support at an upcoming local event with a leading sight loss charity.

RNIB Scotland will be speaking to visitors and offering support at a ‘Living With Sight Loss’ Information Event, set to take place over two days on Thursday November 6 at Hawick Library from 10:30am to 1:30pm, and on Monday November 10 at Borders General Hospital from 10:30am to 2pm.

In collaboration with Scottish Borders Sensory Services, as well as several other organisations, the free drop-in events will highlight a range of local support where blind and partially sighted residents, friends and family members can come to ask questions and receive support.

Visitors will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with accessible products and technology such as magnifiers, that help make everyday activities easier.

RNIB Scotland Project Support Officer, Ian White, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting blind and partially sighted people in the Borders, and to provide more information about support in their area.

“Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you’ve engaged with services before, you are new to sight loss and seeking support, or perhaps you’re a family member or friend.

"We’d like to ensure every person with sight loss in Scotland has access to the support they need.”

For more information about support for low vision or sight loss, contact RNIB at [email protected], or on 0303 123 9999.

