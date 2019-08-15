UPDATE: Part of the Fife Coastal Path will remain closed this weekend

A section of the Fife Coastal Path between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn will remain closed this weekend because of landslide risks caused by recent bouts of heavy rainfall.

Following reports of the ground being unsafe, staff from the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT, which maintains the footpath, carried out an immediate inspection and discovered a crack had appeared on a small stretch of the path yesterday (Wednesday).

On August 14 it was reported to Fife Coast & Countryside Trust (FCCT) that a crack had appeared on a small stretch of the Fife Coastal Path between Kirkcaldy Seafield and Kinghorn.

As a precautionary measure, the section was closed.

You may also be interested in:

Section of Fife Coastal Path shut due to serious risk of landslide

Man charged after attempted murder in Fife

450 Fife jobs at risk if Rosyth loses frigate bid

This morning (Thursday) staff, along with representatives from Fife Council’s transportation services did a further examination and as a result, the area will be shut for the foreseeable future.

A spokesman for FCCT said: “On August 14 it was reported to Fife Coast & Countryside Trust (FCCT) that a crack had appeared on a small stretch of the Fife Coastal Path between Kirkcaldy Seafield and Kinghorn.

“FCCT staff carried out an immediate inspection and have concluded that possibly due to the recent inclement weather a number of small land slips have taken place.

“As a precautionary measure this section of path has been closed.

“Today the affected area was further inspected in partnership with colleagues from Fife Council, Transportation Services and a decision was taken to keep the path closed over the weekend and to monitor the area for any further movement.”

A longer term solution will be investigated. Until then users of the coastal path are advised for their own safety to follow the temporary diversion put in place.”