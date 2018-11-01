Burntisland residents win battle for parking permits

Residents living near to Burntisland railway station say they are delighted that they are to be given parking permits.

Councillors went against the recommendation of Fife Council officers who said that introducing permits for around 120 people living in West Leven Street, Sommerville Square and Kirkgate would be costly and difficult to enforce.

Iain Ralph, chairman of Burntisland Tenants and Residents Association told councillors on the Kirkcaldy area committee that residents were unable to park close to their homes because of rail commuters.

“People with young children, the elderly or residents with heavy shopping bags are having to park up to half a mile from their homes, which is not ideal,” he said.

“We have photographic evidence of parking on pavements and illegal parking at junctions. All in all residents are not happy with the situation as it stands.”

Phil Clarke, traffic management lead consultant, said that surveys had been carried out in recent years.

“While it is fair to say that parking in the area is quite busy, it is no worse than in many towns and villages across Fife,” he said.

“Our view is that this is not justified because there is on street parking in various locations and car parks. This summer has been particularly busy due to the fine weather and more people visiting the town.”

Cllr Gordon Langlands, added: “We are seeing residents arguing with commuters and amongst themselves over spaces. Cars have been scratched and bumped.”

He moved against the recommendation to refuse the permits, backed by Cllr Lesley Backhouse and it was agreed unanimously.

Mr Ralph said: “This is good news for people in Burntisland.”