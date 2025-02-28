Councillors tackle safety issues on roads in north east Fife

Councillors have addressed a number of concerns on roads in part of the Kingdom.

Members of Fife Council’s North East Fife Area Committee met on Wednesday and agreed action on several matters.

The committee has agreed to the promotion of an extension to the existing 30mph speed on Toll Road, Guardbridge and Station Road, Leuchars. This will now include the new junction leading to the housing development and continue up to the existing 30mph zone on Station Road. This decision aims to improve road safety and ensure consistency across local routes.

There will be new ‘no waiting restriction’s on Manse Road in Springfield in the interest of road safety, while in Colinsburgh, councillors agreed to the promotion for the introduction of an extension to the 20mph speed limit on Main Street east, with the introduction of 40mph speed limits on the B942 approaches on both sides of the village.

The changes were agreed by councillors this week.

This decision follows discussions with Colinsburgh Community Trust and Colinsburgh and Kilconquhar Community Council, along with concerns raised by the community and is in the interest of traffic management and road safety,

Councillors also agreed to an extension of the 30mph speed limit, southwards along Main Street, Balmullo for a new housing development.

As part of this development, a new junction will be formed at Main Street which will provide access for pedestrians and vehicles. This proposal was approved in the interest of road safety.

The moves were welcomed by Councillor Jonny Tepp, area committee convenor. He said: “Ensuring safe and well-maintained roads, along with the safety of our communities is a priority for the council, and today’s discussions reflect our commitment to help create a safer environment for both pedestrians and drivers. The committee recognises the concerns of residents, and the agreed actions will help address key local concerns and ensure investment is directed where it’s needed most."