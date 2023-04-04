The groundbreaking ‘driverless’ vehicles will start to ferry passengers from Fife to the capital from May 15.

The CAVForth project is run by a number of organisations, including Stagecoach, and is one of the most complex projects of its kind worldwide. It will be the first registered service in the UK to use full-sized autonomous buses.

The launch date comes on the back of a successful pilot journey which saw passengers travel across the Forth Road Bridge for the first time in an autonomous bus.

The autonomous buses will take passengeers across the Forth Road Bridge from May

The proposed 14-mile route from Ferrytoll Park and Ride in Fife to Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange has also been extended into Dunfermline city centre.

Once registered, the service featuring a fleet of five vehicles will operate a frequent timetable with the capacity for around 10,000 journeys per week in mixed traffic, at up to 50mph.

Each vehicle will feature ‘bus captains’ who will be on board to re-assure passengers during their journey over the bridge with a safety driver in the driver’s seat to monitor the technology.

They are also fitted with ground-breaking sensor that enables them to run on pre-selected roads without the safety driver having to intervene or take control.

Kevin Stewart MSP, Scotland’s Minister for Transport, said: “This is an exciting milestone for this innovative and ambitious project, and I very much look forward to seeing Project CAVForth take to the roads next month.

“Our trunk road network can provide a wide range of environments as a diverse testing ground, and the ground-breaking and globally significant Project CAVForth will really help Scotland establish its credentials on the world stage.”

The autonomous bruises were built by Falkirk-based Alexander Dennis.

Jamie Wilson, head of concepts and advanced engineering at the company, said: “This is a thrilling milestone for this ambitious project which we are delighted to be delivering with our partners.

“Our Enviro200AV autonomous buses will demonstrate latest innovation in vehicle technology, and we are delighted that passengers travelling between Fife and Edinburgh will be able to experience this for themselves when the service launches next month.”

Carla Stockton-Jones, UK Managing Director for Stagecoach said: “We are excited to introduce the UK’s first autonomous bus fleet in East Scotland which is also home to our headquarters and where it all began over 40 years ago. We are proud to be part of this innovative project and marks a significant milestone for public transport and look forward to welcoming our customers on board in the coming months.”

