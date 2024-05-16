Fife commuters set to save as peak train fares on hold for further three months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife MSP has welcomed news that a pilot project to scrap peak-time ScotRail fares is being extended for a further three months.

The Scottish Government initiative will now run until the end of September. The announcement was made by John Swinney, First Minister, during a visit to Fife Expo at Waverley Station in Edinburgh for an update of the Levenmouth Rail Link which launches on June 2.

He will also formally open the new link at a ceremony in Leven next week.

The suspension of peak fares started last October in a bid to rejuvenate rail travel after a 70% drop during lockdown.

Kirkcaldy Rail station signage (Pic: Scott Louden)

Mr Swinney said: “The Scottish government’s ambition to enhance our railways and make public transport easier and more affordable is clear. We know new rail investment can create real education, business and tourism opportunities and help breathe life into communities.

“Bold initiatives such as our ScotRail Peak Fares Removal pilot help build on this investment by encouraging more people to switch from car and opt to use the train."

The announcement was welcomed by Annabelle Ewing, SNP MSP for Cowdenbeath.

She said: “This is fantastic news for commuters who will continue to see significant savings on their daily travel costs. Taking away peak pricing also offers greater flexibility to other travellers. This second extension means that the Scottish Government have removed peak fares from ScotRail’s pricing structure for a full year.

"For my constituents it will mean that, for example, a return ticket between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh at peak times which last year would have cost £11.10 now costs only £7.10, a saving of £4 per day. Making public transport more accessible and more affordable is key to building a wealthier, greener and fairer Scotland.”

The move was also welcomed by ScotRail.

Joanne Macguire, managing director, said the removal of peak fares had been "a hugely exciting opportunity to encourage more people across the country to choose rail travel".