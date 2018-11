Two cars have crashed on Standing Stane Road.

Police have confirmed that they were called to the incident at 12.32pm today

It took place near the junction with Checkbar Road.

Updates to follow

You may also be interested in:

Man wakes up in Kirkcaldy pub alone

Kirkcaldy man wins BBC Family Cooking Showdown

Glenn Macnamara brings Santa and Sinatra to town

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress