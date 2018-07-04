Video: See new Kirkcaldy live venue in action

The team behind the King’s Theatre project are opening a live music venue in Kirkcaldy town centre later this year, after refurbishing the old YWCA.

The new venue on Kirkcaldy Esplanade has been extensively restored and upgraded ahead of the launch date in September.

The venue is almost ready. Now it just need a sponsor t name it.

And now with a few more refurbishments to go, organisers are looking for corporate sponsors to put their name to the venue and help complete the project.

The venue, which features a bar and lounge, will host live music and comedy in the evening, with clubs and community groups being able to use the hall during the day.

Two members of the team behind the venture, Grant Foster and Stephen Barbour, said that the venue is almost complete. The last piece of the puzzle is to find a sponsor.

Grant said: “We just need a corporate sponsor to put their name above the door.”

Stephen said: “There’s a corporate sponsorship package, the top one being the naming rights to the venue, and then naming of the bar or programmes for upcoming events.”

Sponsorship will now help the group to refurbish the bathrooms – one of the final hurdles before the venue can open.

Stephen added: “The bathrooms are the biggest thing that we’ve got to do. Everything else is just decoration.”

He said that the venue will be able to support local talent, as well as wider-known artists.

“By showcasing these younger bands we want to show what we can bring to the town.

“We’re bringing names to a small venue, so people can come and see artists they’d normally have to travel quite a distance to go to.

“The money they’re putting into it is going into the project and regenerating things.”

The former YWCA has come a long way, and the Kings team turned their eye to it at the start of this year.

Grant said: “When we looked at it in January, there wasn’t any power on site, the whole place was full of rubbish.”

“There was water coming in through the roof,” added Stephen. “So we’ve cleared the rubbish, all the roof repairs have been done, painted some areas and treated dampness.”

The pair feel that Kirkcaldy is crying out for live entertainment options.

Grant said: “Entertainment is our core business. We want to show Kirkcaldy, and the wider Fife area that we can do this.”