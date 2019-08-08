Fife weather: Three days of downpours and storms

Fife is again to be battered by heavy downpours and thunderstorms

Two separate warnings are in force From Thursday to Sunday, with a yellow alert for heavy rain starting from midnight tonight and lasting a full 24 hours.

A yellow warning of thunderstorms then kicks in just after midnight in the early hours of Saturday, lasting until 6am on Sunday.

The forecasts say that heavy rain should be expected throughout the weekend.

Weather reports said of Friday’s rainfall that strong winds could also hit, with heavy bursts of rain landing in a very short space of time.

The Met office said: “A band of heavy rain, with the possibility of some very heavy bursts, will move northwards during Thursday night and Friday.

“Within this band 10-15 mm is widely expected, however some places could see as much as 30 mm in just a few hours.

“Some parts of northern and eastern Scotland may see 40-60mm of rain during this period.

“The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 40-50mph possible across parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland during Friday.

“Once the rain has cleared scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Many places will miss these, but where they do occur 10-20 mm is possible in one hour, with perhaps 30 mm in a few hours.”

With regards to Saturday’s warning, the Met Office said: “Heavy, and occasionally thundery showers, are expected to develop through Saturday, lasting into the first part of Sunday.

“Whilst many areas will miss the worst of these thundery showers, a few spots could see 15-25 mm within an hour and 30-40 mm within 3 hours.

“These heavy showers will tend to ease late Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday.”

