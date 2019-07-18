Woman taken to hospital after accident in Fife street

A woman has been taken to hospital following a road traffic accident in Leslie High Street.

Paramedics treated the female driver of one of the cars at the scene before she was transferred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The road was closed by at around 12.20pm after the incident, which is believed to have involved two vehicles.

It is understood the driver of the car may have taken ill at the wheel and crashed into a parked car.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Glenrothes were called out but were only needed to help ensure the area was safe.

The road was re-opened at around 12.50pm.