Fitness travel is predicted to be the key holiday trend of 2025 as tourists seek to maintain their health while enjoying a break abroad.

The top wellness movement for getaways the year is ‘Holisti-Days’ – holistic trips that are specifically designed to improve mental health and help us disconnect from devices and relax.

‘Efficient Escapism’, has also been called out as a top trend for those holiday-goers who are opting for short, active breaks that are packed with activities, but allow for a balance of work and leisure time.

Meanwhile, ‘Sightseeing Striders’ are ready to take on adventure, combining their love of travel and competitive sport with sightseeing as part of their ideal holiday.

The report was released by Neilson Beach Clubs, which polled 2,000 adults as well as sharing its own booking figures to identify key trends in travel.

Data revealed 61 per cent are interested in a holiday designed to improve mental health and the main reason for booking a getaway is for relaxation (59 per cent).

The research also found 76 per cent do some sort of fitness activities on holiday, spending an average of one hour and 42 minutes daily, whether walking, running, or swimming.

Of those, 56 per cent agreed it’s important to maintain their health when away and 37 per cent try to stick to their regular gym routine.

David Taylor, chief executive officer for the holiday brand said: “With health and fitness now such an integral part of our culture, people are turning to holidays that have an emphasis on wellbeing over traditional sightseeing offers.

“Previously, going on holiday meant that diet and fitness went out the window, but our research shows people are now looking to stay close to their usual routines even when enjoying some time away.”

“Whether it’s hitting the gym or combining scenic views with a love of swimming, climbing or mountain biking, there is something exciting about exercising on holiday.”

“Whilst being active is a top priority, results from this study also highlight mental health and wellbeing as a must have for holiday makers when it comes to booking a holiday destination.”

Reducing stress (29 per cent), boosting mental health (29 per cent), and meeting health goals (22 per cent) were among the motivations to keep up with fitness during a holiday.

A fifth (21 per cent) enrol in fitness classes offered on trips and 22 per cent have said they’ll do more water-based activities in 2025 than they did last year, such as dinghy sailing or wakeboarding.

A further 12 per cent have also been known to go on a holiday where they did a long race like a 10k or marathon.

Benefits holidaymakers seek from a fitness-focused trip are improved physical health (33 per cent), reduced stress (31 per cent), and enhancing their overall energy (25 per cent).

And 29 per cent hope to boost mental health and mindfulness, while 39 per cent are likely to go on a trip where they disconnect from devices completely.

Almost a third (31 per cent) are also happy to pay extra for a holiday that offers activities focused on fitness and wellbeing.

‘Fitness and well-being can be combined with enjoying time off’

The preferred types of accommodation for such a trip were found to be a resort with gyms and pools (25 per cent), wellness retreats (17 per cent), and beach clubs with outdoor activities (15 per cent).

Of those polled via OnePoll.com, who are parents (64 per cent), 48 per cent of them agreed they want to book active holidays, so their kids do more than simply lie on a sun lounger looking at screens.

David Taylor, chief executive officer at Neilson Beach Clubs, added: “When on holiday, it doesn’t have to be all or nothing mindset. Fitness and wellbeing can be combined with enjoying time off from the everyday routine.

“A simple change of scenery can inspire you and the family to find time for fitness and relaxation whilst on holiday.

“This might be a moonlit run on the beach, a sunrise walk with the family, a first attempt at water skiing or a yoga class to destress after a day of sightseeing.

“Limiting screen time also means kids can get stuck into new activities such as rock climbing or water skiing through our inclusive Kids’ Club.

“It’s all about finding a balance that works for you, leaving you with time to soak up the local culture and enjoy the physical and mental health benefits that come with an active holiday.”