Danielle Broadway has lost over five stone using an AI-based app

A cutting-edge, science-based AI system is helping millions of people lose weight - and new users can sign up with a 60% discount

It can sometimes feel like Artificial Intelligence has been forced on us all of a sudden. Generative AI burst on the scene last year, and we've seemingly talked about little else ever since.

But while we wait to see how it's going to take over our lives in years to come, there are plenty of ways of making the most of the technologies we already have.

While some people use it to write essays or blog posts, and others harness its image-generation capabilities, a growing number of people are finding ways of letting AI enrich their lives.

Take weight loss, for example. It's not something you'd expect a computer-generated personality to be able to help with, but AI coaching is becoming increasingly popular.

And it's the key technology being put to good use by Simple App, a new coaching system to help people stay motivated, healthy, and slim.

The app develops an individual weight-loss strategy honed by scientists | Simple App

Its users are introduced to "Avo", an AI coach that holds their hand throughout their weight-loss journey, and so far it has helped millions of people to live a healthier lifestyle, and stick to their new ways of life.

Simple App's creators describe Avo as a "wellness assistant", and the app is able to identify current health and eating patterns and to identify suitable diets, regimes, and health goals.

By acting as a guiding hand throughout a user's weight-loss journey, Avo's unique software, which has been shaped by a world-class team of nutritional, behavioural change, digital health, and medicine experts, is able to tailor food diaries, workout schedules and nutrition requirements for each individual.

A spokesman for Simple App explained: "Avo is a personal wellness assistant, powered by AI, that instantly answers users’ questions with language that is easy to understand and guidance that is practical and fit for real life.

"This means users can ask for healthy recipe and snack ideas, and workout suggestions 24/7.

Millions of users have changed their lives already | Simple App

"The more users interact with Avo, the more it understands their preferences and needs, and the more helpful it becomes."

Users start their journey by filling out a detailed survey covering their health goals, preferences, and past experiences with weight loss.

The data is used to create food logs, and the app will guide them through the nutrition they are getting from their meals, and the amount and types of exercise they should be undertaking.

The spokesman added: "Simple App is revolutionary in the health and wellness space, offering a methodology that is science-backed and prioritises user safety.

It introduces a gradual, gentle approach to form healthier habits through small and consistent daily choices with no extremes, and no unreasonable dieting and weight loss practices like counting calories, weighing food, or restrictions on food groups.

It's a non-judgmental, real-time, personalised feedback and answer-based system that gives guidance on how to stop labelling specific foods as 'good' or 'bad' and instead it focuses on nutritional balance and guilt-free eating.

More than 17 million people have already downloaded the Simple App, and it has an App Store rating of 4.7 stars, and a 4.1-star rating on Trustpilot.