This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re after big cinematic sound on a budget, this Amazon LG deal is hard to beat – and it’s just landed at the lowest price we’ve seen.

We all know how the big brands play the game in the final months of the year. Autumn hits, and suddenly the deals start to land thick and fast – with Black Friday, Christmas promos and end-of-year sales all jostling for your attention (and your money). But the really savvy shoppers? They know to keep their eyes peeled from September onwards.

That’s exactly what we’ve been doing – and this LG 3.1 Channel US60T Soundbar deal absolutely stood out.

With a whopping 67 percent saving, it’s now just £99.99, down from its usual RRP of £299.99. And according to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price this model has ever been on Amazon.

The spec is nothing short of impressive for a sub-£100 soundbar. You get immersive 3.1 channel surround sound, a wireless subwoofer, 340W output, and AI Sound Pro, which automatically adapts to what you’re watching. It’s designed to work especially well with LG TVs too, thanks to the WOW interface, letting you control everything directly from your TV remote.

It’s already an Amazon’s Choice pick, a consistent top-seller, and one of the most highly rated soundbars in its class – so we wouldn’t be surprised if stock runs dry quickly.

Yes, it’s only September. And yes, even deeper Black Friday deals might appear later – but this one is going to be hard to beat.

