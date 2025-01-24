Sky Mobile announces pre-order pricing for the hotly-anticipated Samsung S25
The wait is over. Just hours after the glitzy official unveiling of Samsung's latest flagship smartphone, the pre-order deals have started being announced - and award-winning network Sky Mobile has been one of the first providers to throw its hat in the ring.
The new S25 series encompasses the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, and they're all available to pre-order ahead of an official launch on Friday, February 7.
The pre-order prices that have been revealed today start from just £30 a month, for the standard S25. The slightly larger S25+ can be ordered for £38, and the huge Samsung S25 Ultra from £48 a month.
These deals will give you unlimited calls and texts, Sky Mobile has said.
Anyone taking advantage of the pre-order offers will be treated to double storage at no extra cost, along with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro worth £219.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 range is available in a range of colours. The S25 and S25+ are both offered in Blue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow, while the S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Blue, Titanium Grey, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black.
The top-spec S25 Ultra packs in a new processor, a larger display and AI-powered software, while the S25 and Galaxy S25+ feature Galaxy AI, a new processor, and ultra-crisp displays.
