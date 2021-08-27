Confirmation that Raith Rovers' visit to Ayr United is postponed

Action featuring Lewis Vaughan, right, from a previous Scottish Championship encounter at Somerset Park between Ayr United and Raith Rovers (picture by Charlie Gilmour)

It emerged yesterday that Ayr United requested the SPFL postpone the fixture because a number of their players were self-isolating and they do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture.

Around half a dozen members of manager David Hopkin’s squad members are thought to be affected.

An SPFL spokesman said: “After reviewing the information provided by Ayr United, Saturday’s match between Ayr United and Raith Rovers has been postponed and a further update will be provided in due course.”

The decision means Raith Rovers could be without a competitive match until September 11, when they host Queen of the South.

That will be nearly four week after they last played, knocking Aberdeen out of the Premier Sports Cup at Stark’s Park on August 15.