Confirmation that Raith Rovers' visit to Ayr United is postponed
As expected, tomorrow’s cinch Scottish Championship match at Somerset Park between Ayr United and Raith Rovers has been called off.
It emerged yesterday that Ayr United requested the SPFL postpone the fixture because a number of their players were self-isolating and they do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture.
Around half a dozen members of manager David Hopkin’s squad members are thought to be affected.
An SPFL spokesman said: “After reviewing the information provided by Ayr United, Saturday’s match between Ayr United and Raith Rovers has been postponed and a further update will be provided in due course.”
The decision means Raith Rovers could be without a competitive match until September 11, when they host Queen of the South.
That will be nearly four week after they last played, knocking Aberdeen out of the Premier Sports Cup at Stark’s Park on August 15.
Last Friday, their Championship derby match against Dunfermline was plunged into darkness after less than 15 minutes by an unfortunate power surge, while next Saturday (September 4) sees an international break for Scotland’s World Cup qualifier at home to Moldova.