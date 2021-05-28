Craig Brown was emotional seeing Scotland qualify for major tournament at last with shootout win

Mitrovic had penalty saved to put Scotland through (Pic by Getty Images)

The triumph – achieved thanks to David Marshall’s penalty save from Aleksandar Mitrovic – means that Brown will finally no longer be referred to as the last manager to lead us to a major finals, which happened at the 1998 World Cup in France.

That particular baton is now being taken on by Steve Clarke, who will lead us into Group D games at Hampden Park against Czech Republic (June 14) and Croatia (June 22) sandwiched in between a Wembley clash against England on June 18.

Brown said: “I was emotional when the penalty decider was played.

"I was like Ryan Christie, very emotonal when we managed to qualify.

"I was delighted because I’ve always wanted to go and be a supporter.

"I think that anyone in Europe will tell you that a tournament without Scotland is not the same.

"Not just the team, the Scotland support is welcomed everywhere for their good nature, their noise, their colour and their good behaviour in general.