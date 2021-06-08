East Fife the best option for Aaron Steele following St Johnstone departure

The 19-year-old penned a deal with East Fife this week having impressed towards the end of last season while on loan from St Johnstone.

When his time at the Perth club came to an end at the conclusion of the campaign, Fife boss Darren Young moved quickly to attract the teenager, who scored the winner against Dumbarton in one of the final games of the season, on a permanent deal.

Despite having other offers on the table, Steele wasted little time in agreeing to the switch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to EFTV, the defender said: “I just didn’t see a pathway for myself (at St Johnstone).

"They got rid of quite a few young boys as well this past week, have no reserves and will go with an 18 man first team.

"So going to East Fife was the best choice for my progression.

"Being an over age player in the 18s isn’t good enough for a 19-year-old because I could be playing against 16-year-olds which, physically, isn’t progressing me.

Aaron Steele celebrates his winner against Dumbarton at the end of last season. Pic by Kenny Mackay

"I had one or two offers which I looked at but, from coming in on loan and playing the five games, I knew this was the right club for my development.

"When this opportunity was given to me I thought ‘I’ve got to grab the bull by the horns’ and take it.”