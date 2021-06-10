Tayport excited by the challenges ahead

The club will kick off their next campaign in the newly-created Midland Leagues sitting in tier six of the Scottish football pyramid.

It will consist of teams currently in the East Region Premiership North, including Tayport, plus any others whose applications to join are accepted before start of the season.

The league will offer a pathway into the Highland League for its winner and then potential progression into the SPFL.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Macpherson told the Herald.

“Ultimately the league is likely to be the same. I don’t know if others will be joining and I’m still waiting for confirmation about the amateur teams that applied.

“Moving forward with it, you’re actually playing towards something and it’s just a new challenge with a new feeling about it.

“The lads are all really excited about it because there are opportunities now beyond what there was previously.

Reece Ritchie, seen here in red playing for Lochee, is one of Chris Macpherson's summer signings. Pic by Ian Georgeson

“We’re trying to get a licence now to apply for the Scottish Cup and things like that, which is something we could only have dreamt of.”

Tayport have been back in training now for a couple of weeks following a Covid-19-enforced break which meant Macpherson hadn’t seen his players since the end of December.

It’s been tough on everyone connected with the game, but the ’Port boss is delighted with the attitude shown by his players during lockdown.

“We were back on May 22, which is two weeks extra,” he said.

Tayport have returned to training

“We have boys in Perth, Angus and Dundee, so it was hard to pull them all together.

“They all had programmes, doing 5ks and 10ks, and sending us times.

“Fortunately we have lads who really buy into fitness, so they’ve all come back in really good shape.”

Macpherson’s side will continue their preparations for the new season this weekend when they face Tayport Amateurs at the Canniepairt.

The game kicks off at 2pm with entry free for all.