Win tickets for this weekend's East Fife v Cove Rangers match

You can win a pair of tickets to see East Fife at Bayview this weekend. Pic by Fife Photo Agency

Currently in its second year as official delivery and takeaway partner of the cinch SPFL, the pizza delivery chain is giving Scottish football fans a chance to grab a slice of the action and see their team play for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 21/22 season.

After a season like no other, fans have finally returned to stadiums across Scotland to cheer on their beloved club. While the roar of the terraces off the pitch has highlighted the importance of supporters to football stadiums, action on the pitch continues to be fiercly competitive across all four divisions.

Scottish football remains a fantastic day out and the perfect way to bring communities together. Papa John’s is proud to be giving fans the chance to catch their team live as we move into the middle part of the season.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of home tickets, simply answer the following question: Name East Fife’s current manager.

Entries should be sent to [email protected] no later by noon on Wednesday, October 13.

All entries must include the entrant’s full name, mobile number and email address plus the name of their guest.