Kirkcaldy & Dysart earn point on first division return

Blackburn open the scoring from the spot against Kirkcaldy & Dysart (Pics Julie Russell)

Alex Jack Cup runners-up Kirkcaldy & Dysart returned to East of Scotland Football League first division action last Saturday when they earned a point in a 2-2 draw at Blackburn United.

Early pressure by the home side eventually led to them winning a penalty after a break down the left by Connolly, who crossed into the six-yard box. An off the ball challenge by Ryan Kelly on Campbell saw the referee award a spot kick and book Kelly.

Andrew Jones stepped up to send Dion Gear the wrong way and give his side a deserved lead at that stage.

With manager Conrad Courts’ half-time words no doubt fresh in their minds, K & D got the second half off to a great start after winning a corner on the right straight from kick-off.

Dion Gear makes another great save for K & D at Blackburn United

Mark Wilkie’s flag kick broke out to Logan King on the edge of the box and he did well to keep the ball down when driving it home from 18 yards to bring his side level.

Away captain Craig Brand was forced off injured minutes later and he was replaced by Fraser Armstrong.

Blackburn came right back at K & D when Kyle Connelly drove forward and his well struck shot from 20 yards came back off the post before being gathered by Gear.

But Blackburn restored their lead after 54 minutes when a shot by Fraser Spence from 20 yards was initially saved by Gear but the ball was returned across the box to Daniel Campbell who had a tap in from three yards.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart ace Scott Dunn makes it 2-2

It was K & D’s turn to win a penalty on 63 minutes when Darren Ormiston was brought down as he was about to shoot.

Scott Dunn confidently stepped up to send keeper Wilsdon the wrong way, despatching the ball low into the corner to restore parity.

K & D pushed forward and upped the pace again searching for the winner, with missed chances falling to subs Kieran Dall and Finlay Shearer.

King did well to win the ball on the right touchline after 80 minutes and as he drove forward, his pinpoint cross found Finlay Shearer six yards out, but the forward was unable to guide the ball home.

K & D, eighth with 18 points from 13 fixtures, host Bo’ness Athletic in the King Cup first round this Saturday with kick-off at 1pm.