New face at Raith Rovers Community Foundation

Marie Penman

Marie Penman, a lifelong Raith Rovers fan and a South Stand regular, with over 15 years professional experience as a College Lecturer and SQA Unit Writer, made a start in her knew role this week.

She is a Kirkcaldy resident and former local councillor, as well as a former board member of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

A spokesman for the Foundation said they were delighted to have Marie on board.

“Marie was our standout candidate for the position and we are delighted to have her join the Foundation,” he said.

“Marie will lead on an exciting new partnership with the DWP (Department of Work and Pensions) and The SPFL Trust with a project called ‘Kick Off Your Career’.

"This new project will see 18-24 year olds engaged in an employability programme designed to support individuals in finding a positive destination in the local workforce or in further education.”

Raith Rovers Community Foundation is one of four professional clubs or foundations in the North East region to participate and pilot this new project along with Aberdeen, Dundee and Montrose.

All clubs will use the power of football and their brand to engage, as well as use their stadiums as a base and venue for the programme.

Initially the project will run for 9 months from February to November 2022.